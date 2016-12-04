Nothing says the holidays like festive parties and happening get-togethers. From the beginning of December, all the way into the New Year, expect many invites. In translation, expect many chances to steal the show with your style. While buying a head-to-toe new outfit can be fun, shop for key, “must-have” pieces to pair with other options that are already in your closet. This will make for an effortless look. With that being said, there are many hot choices out there right now. To help narrow it down, here are some of my favorite, seasonal pieces.

Velvet | Velvet pieces spanning from chokers and boots to jumpers and dresses are still trendy as ever. Not to mention, the perfect texture for the season. Pick darker colors (think shades of red, green, blue and black) to pair with gold accents for a chic and elegant style, as seen in Elie Saab, Fall 2016. Top off the look with a matte lip, and you’re ready for a dazzling night on the town. Over-The-Knee | Perfect for a shorter party outfit are a pair of over-the-knee boots. While still showing some leg (and seemingly elongating them), these tall boots will pull your look together, making it appropriate for the winter weather. Choose boots with an added heel to really give more of a height illusion. Don’t need the extra inch or two? There are plenty of no-heel options that are just as hot. Leather | As seen in Valentino, Fall 2016, leather leggings are making a comeback. The best part? They can be dressed up or dressed down – perfect for any occasion. Throw on a pair or booties and a slouchy sweater to hit the Christmas bars for a jolly night with friends. Wear a shear, lacey top with heels for a more of cocktail event attire. Unlike many holiday purchases, the versatility of this fashion statement allows it to be worn over and over again. Slip Dress | Channel your inner 90s by slipping into something silky this holiday season. The festive shine will be sure to steal the show. For an elegant look, pick a longer length dress. Dress it up with glamorous jewels, or down with a leather jacket. Either way, you’re ready to ring in the New Year.

-Caroline Brindle