The holidays, each year, bring with them an abundance of cheer, warmth, and good feelings. They serve as a time to show your appreciation for family, friends, and colleagues while also reflecting on the milestones of the past twelve months. This appreciation for family, friends, and colleagues usually manifests itself in gift giving. Gift giving has been whittled down to a science these days, replete with gift guides manufactured by every brand that can help you identify the perfect gift based on gender, personal interest, favorite color, and style. But what about the girl that’s passionate about beauty, and seems to have it all? After combing through countless beauty departments and online mega stores, I’ve compiled a list of five beauty related stocking stuffers that are sure to impress the girl that has it all. Happy shopping!

FACE Stockholm | Scandinavian Skincare line. This Swedish makeup and skincare brand just debuted a new skincare line that boasts body lotion, body scrub, conditioner, massage oil, shampoo and shower gel in both a full size container and a travel size, which is perfect as a stocking stuffer. The smell of these products will instantly transport you to a remote mountain resort by the sea. And what could possibly be better than that? Shop the line here. TOCCA Spice Rollerball Collection | This trio of rollerball perfumes will both inspire and intrigue anyone who catches a whiff of these scents, which can be worn alone or layered together. This set is the perfect size for a small purse, and will be sure to garner the wearer countless complements. $15, available at Sephora. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit | Surreal Light. This limited edition palette presents a well cultivated collection of bronzers, blushes, and highlighters that offer high intensity shimmer sans “cakiness” or glittery residue. This is the palette any beauty lover will need for the upcoming holiday get-togethers and cocktails hours. $80 available at Sephora. Drybar “I Heart Road Trips” | For the beauty guru on the go, this kit features travel sized versions of three universally loved Drybar products that will help keep your hair looking fabulous, no matter where the holiday season takes you. $32 available at thedrybar.com. Christian Louboutin Manicure Care Kit | This compact nail duo from the legendary fashion house looks just as glamourous as it feels. The Louboutin primer and top coat go on smooth and dry incredibly fast. The quick dry capabilities of these polishes alone make it well worth the money. $55 available at saksfifthavenue.com.

-Katherine Louie