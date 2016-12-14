On the surface, there are unlimited ways to have a fun night out in New York. But everyone here has faced that moment of realization that they just dropped an embarrassing amount of money on drinks so that they could sort of enjoy being somewhere they didn’t actually want to be–somewhere that was, perhaps, inundated with man buns, condescending mixologists, or simply too many sweaty bodies.

But since living in this city is no easy feat, if you work hard, you deserve to play well. Here are four fresh going out options to put the fun back into your weekends. Act(ivity) Out | Just because it’s after dark doesn’t mean you have to turn all the way up. That said, if you need to blow off some steam but don’t want to wake up filled with shame and regret, try one of the many sober late-night activities New York has to offer. There are ice skating rinks, rock climbing walls, and trivia nights galore, in addition to some more elaborate ways to actively unwind.

So-called “escape games” have gained popularity over the years. While these activities are a terrible idea for anyone who is claustrophobic or recovering from Room-like trauma, they are popular for the strategy and teamwork they involve. It can be fun, as a change of pace, to follow a bunch of clues in a very low-stakes escape scenario. Mission Escape Games in Manhattan is open until midnight on weekends.

missionescapegames.com

Indulge in Nostalgia | Though being allowed to drink is one of the better (ok, best) parts of being a legal adult, sometimes reverting to childlike concepts of fun can be refreshing. It can also give your liver a much-needed break.

Even if you never actually roasted s’mores over an open fire as a kid, you can reimagine your childhood at DTUT on the Upper East Side, without having to put any actual work into preparing nostalgic foods. This cozy, laid back cafe and bar is open on weeknights until midnight and on Fridays and Saturdays until 2 am. Though DTUT plays music and serves alcohol at night, it also serves coffee, smores, and chocolate or cheese fondue.

dtutcafe.com

Get Frisky | Imagine if that movie The Night at the Museum was a true story, except instead of terrifying extinct animals coming to life, there were just salacious images depicting the sexuality of humans and animals. That vision can be your reality if you visit the Museum of Sex, which is open until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Among the current exhibitions are Night Fever: New York Disco 1977-1979, Hardcore: A Century and a Half of Obscene Imagery, and, of course, the eye-catching Jump for Joy experience, which involves an erotic-themed adult bounce house. Ticket sales stop at 10 pm on weekends, so try not to be late to this late-night adventure.

museumofsex.com

Go for Glamour | What if, instead of going out and becoming increasingly disheveled and disoriented as the night goes on, you could become increasingly beautiful and relaxed? In the city that never sleeps, even salon and spa services can be at your beck and call at all hours.

Juvenex Spa in Koreatown is exactly the kind of luxury experience that can shake you out of your going out blues. There are no sticky floors or disappointing DJ’s here; instead, you will find massages, facials, hydrotherapy, and more. There’s even something called a “Gyno Spa Cure” which…no need to go into detail, but suffice to say that that, too, could be exactly what you need to recharge your system after many a sloppy night out.

juvenexspanyc.com

– Naakai Addy