In a world where women are pitted against one another, forever competing for the spotlight and comparing themselves to whatever new beauty standard the media is dishing out, it can be pretty easy to get caught up in the negativity. Luckily, with every negative comes a positive and when it comes to the world of social media and trending trainers and Insta-famous women, no one quite catches our eye like 26-year-old, Bianca Vesco. Haven’t heard of her? Check out our interview with the Dogpound-trainer-by-day, Wilhelmina-model-by-night, female-empowering babe and you’ll wish you had sooner.

VF: Have you always lived in NYC? If not, where are you from?

BV: Going on 8 years! I’m originally from Ohio, but I came [to NY] to study music in college when I was 18.

VF: How long have you been a trainer?

BV: I have been in fitness almost 3 years.

VF: What certifications do you have?

BV: I have AFAA group fitness, NASM CPT, Kettlebell and TRX basics (and I am, of course, CPR and AED certified as well).

VF: What made you want to become a trainer?

BV: My passion in life is really to love people and inspire them enough to feel like they are living their most fulfilled life. I started teaching music therapy to adults with Cerebral Palsy and Down Syndrome right out of college and it was the most incredible feeling in the world to be able to spend time with them on the day to day. However, working for a large non-profit where everyone had 20+ years on me, the people I worked with weren’t always the most pleasant and that drained me. I started working for Lululemon (literally the most loving and supportive environment I could have found) and I realized that I could also change people’s lives and inspire them through fitness. Specifically group fitness because music was very much tied into that energy and that is another thing I am very passionate about. Personal training came shortly after and it’s been a whirlwind ever since.

VF: What’s your favorite thing about being a trainer?

BV: My favorite thing about being a trainer is the moment I get to see in a clients face after they accomplish something they were too scared to do or didn’t have enough confidence to try to do without me there by their side. A client once said to me, “I think you’d be proud of me if I opened a jar on my own.” And that is probably accurate.

VF: What’s your favorite thing about working at Dogpound?

BV: My favorite part about working at Dogpound is our HUGE family. I have never worked in a gym that pools clients, and that is very exciting for all of us to get to train almost everyone who walks through the door and get to know everyone so intimately. Making our family the biggest #FITFAM around.

VF: What do you think makes Dogpound stand apart from other gyms?

BV: Re-read the last question, No. Just kidding. Pooling clients means no competition; no competition means more room for love, no room for argument.

VF: A few on your love life: You and your boyfriend seem like such a great match. LOVE the Cosmo articles. What’s it like to work together?

BV: HA so you’ve seen our Cosmo workouts? Hilarious right? And to be completely honest, we also live together! We. Are. Insane. JK… We have been together about a year now and I am struggling to find the words to describe us without sounding like the cheesiest human ever. Dennis started as my best friend, when I was first hired at Dogpound we worked so much we ate every meal together…everyday. And I never got sick of staring at his face, or him finishing my food. I was so against the thought of him being my boyfriend BECAUSE we worked together but at the end of the day, this was a human I worked with 15 hours a day, 7 days a week and I still missed him when he wasn’t there.

VF: Have you ever struggled with jealousy over him training other women/celebs? If so, how’d you overcome it? What’s your best love advice?

BV: As far as jealousy goes, so long as trust is a main factor in a relationship, jealousy and insecurity should never be an issue. Dennis and I both train beautiful people all day long but we both know at the end of the day, we are so obsessed with each other, there’s no point in even entertaining the idea of someone else. Regardless of me being in a relationship or not, I have always been incredibly confident and jealousy most often comes from insecurity. I am very much a “love me or leave me” kind of person. I am me, and I love me and that is enough for me. If it’s not enough for you, that is your loss.

VF: Have you always been the confident boss babe you are?

BV: Complicated question, I was raised by a single mother so the boss part came as second nature from her of course. As for confidence, that came later after some heavy heartbreak from my father when I was a teenager. Terrible things make or break people, and I refused to be broken.

VF: How do you maintain body positivity and confidence? You have so many posts focused on loving yourself. What’s the best advice you’ve got for our readers?

BV: As cliché as it gets: If you don’t love yourself, nobody will. I try to expel as much self-love out into the world as possible because at the end of the day, you are the only you in this entire world. That is so special; people have absolutely no idea how special their uniqueness is. I will say it again: YOU ARE THE ONLY YOU IN THIS ENTIRE WORLD.

VF: What are insecurities that you used to struggle with that being a trainer/working out has helped you overcome?

BV: My biggest insecurity has always been not being good enough. And that is a big umbrella that holds many things. Not strong enough, not fast enough, not pretty enough, not skinny enough, not smart enough. It comes down to one thing, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and then we only disappoint ourselves. Which is just absolutely ridiculous! Being part of Dogpound, and being a part of the Wilhelmina family has given me an outpouring of love and support. Having clients to reciprocate love and a family to constantly workout with has given me more inspiration than I could have dreamed of because they make me feel so appreciated, there is no room for me to knit pick what I THINK is wrong with me.

VF: Who is your favorite celebrity that you’ve trained?

BV: Dean Winters has to be one of my favorite people in this entire world. Mr. Mayhem is so sweet, so down to earth and always with a smile on his face.

VF: What is your favorite at-home workout?

BV: I love getting in a quick HIIT session—it usually involves a lot of tabata plyometrics or body weight exercises.

VF: What is your life mantra?

BV: “Believe in yourself, and you’ll be magic. Believe in other’s help and you’ll make magic.” I have this tattooed on my body!

VF: Who are your idols?

BV: My one and only idol is my incredible mother—the strongest woman in the world.

VF: Why do you think it’s so important for women to build each other up?

BV: What the hell else would they be doing? Kidding. We have to build each other up—love is the only choice. We will all be so much more successful and so much happier if we just support and continue to build. Imagine the things we could do…together.

VF: How do you think fitness can benefit outside of purely physical results?

BV: Fitness is so much more than just physical aesthetic. Being fit, or being strong is a mindset, and that strength can be applied to every aspect of your life. The benefits of fitness are endless. My favorites are more life fulfillment, having a community to hold you accountable (whether it’s people you know, or don’t (AKA social media)), and more concrete feelings around accomplishment and self-love.

VF: If you could give someone one piece of life advice, what would it be?

BV: Listen to understand, not to respond.

VF: If you could give someone one piece of fitness advice, what would it be?

BV: The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the next best time is now.

Wish you were BFF’s yet? We sure do. Be sure to follow her on Instagram for daily inspo and head over to The Dogpound for a killer workout you won’t soon forget! IG: @bianca_paig3

– Rebecca Norris