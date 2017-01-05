Wallets, hair products, makeup, snacks and workout clothes — a girl’s handbag is always a mystery. While never not filled with must-haves, the handbag also tends to double as a workbag. Or vice versa. Yes, the ole Monday through Friday, nine to five bag has dual purpose. It can carry work necessities, but can transform into an after-work-happy-hour purse in no time. Because of this, it needs to be stylish. Simple and professional, yet sleek and glam. With the New Year in full swing, revamp your work style with these fierce workbags.

Vince Camuto | Tina Clipped Corner Satchel: With a perfectly sharp shape and gold accents, this Vince Camuto satchel will make a statement in and out of the office.

Kate Spade | Cobble Hill Adrien: Multi-color, multi-handle and multi-purpose. Wear this Kate Spade purse on your hand into the building and throw it over your shoulder for drinks and fun.

Chloe | Faye Medium Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag: Ah, the beautiful Chloe over-the-shoulder. Though a little bit smaller than others, this bag is still handy and expandable. Not to mention, it pairs perfectly with a button down.

Tory Burch | Block-T Leather Drawstring Tote: A drawstring work tote couldn’t be forgotten. With a casual, yet sleek flare, the Tory Burch Block-T bag is totes a winner.

Michael Kors | Haley Large Top-Zip Leather Tote: The length of this Michael Kors bag is perfect for storage. If you’re a fan of filling your workbag to the brim, consider a larger size like this one.

Everlane | The Petra Market: The slouchy, leather look of this Everlane purse makes for something so smooth. Cruise into the office this Monday in style.

-Caroline Brindle