This season, classic stripes are taken to a whole new level thanks to unusual colors, different proportions, and varying textures. The stripes of 2016 are much bolder – and better – than ever before. From the runways of Milan to New York, the classic pattern was seen in shows of some of the top fashion powerhouses, including Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara, and Fendi. At Salvatore Ferragamo, horizontal and vertical stripes were seen in a lively palette of yellows, blues, and corals, on everything from tunics to pleated skirts. Stripes were huge (both literally and figuratively) at Max Mara. The Italian-based company is known for its outerwear, so it should come as no surprise that bold stripes were used on coats, sweaters, and dusters. Stripes took an ultra luxe turn at Fendi, where vibrant striped fur coats and accessories made up a bulk of the collection.

Ready to join the bold barcode brigade? Don’t be afraid to go “big” with this trend; look for pieces with bold, wide stripes. And since stripes are such a classic pattern, you’ll be able to try this trend with just about any piece, from a casual tee to a cocktail dress.

– Daniella DiRienzo