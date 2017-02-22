If minimalism and being comfortable is your thing, trust us when we say you wish you were sitting front row with Alexa Chung, Olivia Culpo and Leigh Lezark at Noon by Noor’s Fall 2017 New York Fashion Week debut. Weren’t able to score a ticket? No worries! We’ve got you covered with everything you missed and everything you’re going to want in your closet ASAP!

Noon By Noor’s Fall 2017 collection is all about contrast. Oversized masculine shapes took center stage in the form of jackets and slacks, while feminine draped silhouettes offered up just enough definition to create a truly striking look. Since gorgeous contrasts are a key theme from the designers Shaikha Noor Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa, we can’t say we were surprised, but as always, with each new model debuting a new look we found ourselves even more in love with each outfit than with the last. How’s a girl to pick a favorite under that kind of fashion pressure? We’re just glad we don’t have to!

Want to catch a peek of the gorgeous line? Keep scrolling to get lost in an array of fluidity with an emphasis on cut and the manipulation of cloth. And join us in wishing these pieces were already snugly nestled in your closet.

Happy Fashion Week!

–Rebecca Norris