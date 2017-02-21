Tadashi Shoji showed his Fall/Winter 2017 collection on Thursday night at the Skylight at Clarkson Square for New York Fashion Week. With an overall concept meant to reflect the wave of change taking over the world, Tadashi Shoji debuted velvet, sequins, gender-bending stripes, ruffles and more to illustrate everything from the streets of London and Paris to Berlin and Japan.

With an air of opulence and the sound of provocative lyrics filling the room, Tadashi Shoji wanted to portray that the time to express yourself is right now. And how fitting that is for everything that’s been going on in just the first two months of 2017.

For this collection, Tadashi Shoji collaborated with a number of partners including Nine West, who provided footwear, Commando who provided undergarments, M.A.C. who provided makeup, LVX who provided nail polish and Sequin who provided jewelry.

In addition to the stunning catwalk of models draped in some of the week’s most gorgeous threads, attendees also had the pleasure of going home with the premier of Tadashi Shoji’s fragrance collaboration with Eau De Rose.

Talk about a night!

-Rebecca Norris