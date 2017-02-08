Your date is set, your outfit is picked out and your makeup routine will be prettier than ever before. But, what about what lays beneath it all? Whether you’re taken and dressing to impress, single and ready to mingle or in search of the perfect loungewear for a Galentine’s night in, nothing brings confidence quite like gorgeous and super comfortable lingerie. It doesn’t matter whether or not someone’s going to see it, as long as you feel your best you’re sure to radiate love in true Cupid fashion.

While your first thought might’ve been to embrace your inner angel and conveniently click over to Victoria’s Secret, we’re here to put a few more brands on your radar in case you’re looking for something a little less mainstream.

Journelle | Looking to amp up the sex appeal? Check out Journelle’s va-va-va-voom underpinnings and sets complete with satin, lace, and racy cut outs. Christian Grey-approved!

Lively | More of a Charlotte than a Samantha? Then LIVELY’s your go-to brand with its playful, high-style meets comfort leisurée pieces.

Brook There | Known for their interplay between confidence and comfort, Brook There provides shoppers with beautiful sets that you’ll not even notice are there when you’re wearing them. Comfort and quality? At last!

And just like that, you have an endless array of options to boost your body this Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget to light a candle—we’re currently obsessed with the Paddy Wax Foundry Collection—and r-e-l-a-x.

And, most of all, have a very Happy Valentine’s Day!

-Rebecca Norris

