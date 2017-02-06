For the past few seasons, velvet has been making waves, and it looks like this season won’t be much different, as designers can’t seem to get enough of the luxe fabric. However, one thing has changed. Much different than the velvets of years past, the velvets of this season are all about color. Used on everything from thigh-high boots to pant suits, the fabric practically took over the runways, especially at Valentino, Roksanda, and Ellery. At Valentino, there seemed to be a focus on flowing silhouettes, which came in the form of everything from jersey dresses to chic frocks in silky velvet. Aside from the amazing fluidity of the velvet dresses, it was the color palette that really stood out – deep hues of chartreuse, green, and champagne. Velvet took more of a secondary, yet no less stylish, role at Roksana’s show. The rich fabric, which took the form of thick bows, proved to be the perfect addition to the long and lean satin dresses that filled the fall collection. Delivering effortlessly chic evening looks, Ellery’s fall collection included velvet dresses in bold shades of red, blue, and black.

Try out this trend with a chic velvet blazer paired with skinny jeans and booties. Don’t want to go all in? Think accessories. From jewelry to shoes and everything in between, the possibilities are virtually endless.

– Daniella DiRienzo