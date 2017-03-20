It appears that the fashion gods have spoken and the color of the spring season is definitely yellow. From mustard to lemon, the runways were rampant with the eye-catching color. For years, women have avoided the shade like the plague, as it has a reputation for doing nothing for their skin tones, eyes, or hair; however, thanks to designers like Coach, Delpozo, and Jason Wu, 2017 brings a whole new outlook on the color, ensuring there’s something for everyone. At Coach, just about every shade of yellow was used on pieces all across the spectrum, from the brand’s signature biker jackets to flowing floral frocks. Josep Font, the designer behind Delpozo, is known for his prêt-a-couture designs that exist outside the realm of standard clothing constructions. The extravagant pieces swell, curve, arc, dive, and jut. And in true Font fashion, he used a muted version of the color-of-the-season to take his larger-than-life pieces to the next level. For the past few seasons, Jason Wu has stuck with a more subdued palette and restrained sophistication. This year, he went in the exact opposite direction and did so through neon colors, including yellow, eye-catching materials, and lots of flowers. The end result was a collection overflowing with exuberant pieces, which included several gowns adorned in plenty of flowers in the shade-of-the-season, of course.

Feeling a bit hesitant about trying this trend? Forget what you thought you knew about yellow. Despite its reputation, you can actually pull it off, especially since there are so many shades to choose from. The key is to stick to gauzy, romantic silhouettes. From there, just go with a shade you feel comfortable with, from muted tones, like mustard, to more eye-catching ones, such as highlighter yellow.

-Daniella DiRienzo