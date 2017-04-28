Meet the haircare line that’s taking over Instagram

How many of us have purchased a Chanel lipstick, a Clinique face product, or an OPI nail polish simply because of the name, and not because of the actual product? While these big name brands take up most of the space on our dressers, in our handbags, and in our bathrooms, that doesn’t always mean that they are the better product. That’s why I was thrilled to discover Ouai Haircare, an up-and-coming line that offers a high quality product at a more affordable cost.

I first saw Ouai Haircare products on Instagram—sleek, glowing silver canisters emblazoned with a cool name that I didn’t quite know how to pronounce. Their clean and modern aesthetic immediately stood apart from the bright, floral bottles I was used to seeing at Sephora.

I did some cursory research and found that legendary celebrity hairstylist, Jen Atkin, who is best known for styling the Kardashian clan’s perfect waves, is behind Ouai haircare. She has also worked with Jessica Alba, Katy Perry, Emma Stone and Gwen Stefani.

Although millions have flocked to the line due to their cool girl aesthetic, these products actually work, which is undoubtedly what has created the cult following. Although the line is still growing, Ouai offers everything from treatment masques and hair oil to shampoo and conditioner sets. They have affordable prices that range from $12 for their travel sized wave spray to $32 for their treatment masque.

To date, I’ve tried seven different products from their haircare line, and even my boyfriend can notice the difference in my hair since I’ve started using them. Their finishing cream ($24) is smooth and buttery, and leaves my hair touchable and soft. A little goes a long way, so the 3.4 oz bottle will easily last you ten months depending on how frequently you use it. Their soft mousse ($28) adds extraordinary volume to my tresses when I work a dime sized amount into my hair before blow drying. And their dry shampoo foam ($28) gives the appearance of a fresh blow-out to second (even third) day hair. Ouai Haircare may not have a line that’s as diverse as the likes of Bumble and bumble or Drybar, but Atkin has successfully built a line of products with an innovative edge that is sure to cement its place in the hair care market.

-Katherine Louie