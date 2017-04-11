Do you love fashion so much you can’t even handle it? Do you find yourself fantasizing about being a stylist? Do you simply want a fashion-friendly way to lose hours and hours of your time?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, it’s time to download Covet Fashion. Along with 500,000 daily users, you’ll be in good company. It’s one of the most realistic fashion game on the market, both in terms of its aesthetics and its process. Covet partners with real designers to show real clothes on realistic models.

This is great, not only because you can stay abreast of the latest trends in a hands-on way, but also because when you inevitably develop a Covet addiction and people call you out on it, you can say, “Um. This is research.”

Part of what makes Covet so fun is that the models look more like real people than they do like cartoons, and that the clothes you use to style them are real clothes you can actually buy. In the original version of the app, you can choose the hairstyle, skin tone, and makeup look of your model while styling her in brands like Nanette Lepore, 4. Collective, Sachin & Babi, Cushnie Et Ochs, and Yigal Azrouel.

When you sign up, you’re given some starter “cash” and “diamonds,” Covet’s currency of choice. Entering Covet challenges earns you more cash, which is where the game really gets fun. The challenge themes range from styling an edgy rock star to creating a full-fledged fantasy princess look. With the exception of one daily challenge that doesn’t have any requirements, most challenges will ask you to include two or three designer items. Users vote on the challenges, on top-rated looks win prizes. Okay, they’re imaginary prizes that exist only in the world of the app, but they’re still exciting.

The more garments you purchase, whether through Covet cash or actual cash (watch out!), the higher your closet value. The higher your closet value, the more makeup and hair looks you can access.

If any of your Facebook friends are on the app, you can borrow clothes from their closets to use in challenges. There are even many groups you can join through the app if you’re extremely serious about strategizing, or if you just want to talk to people as obsessed with the game as you are.

Covet also recently launched a new version of the app with models of all different colors, shapes, and sizes. In the new version, you the models are static in terms of their skin tone and size, but you can still change their hair and makeup. Though this alternative version has been controversial, it’s a pretty remarkable choice for the app’s creators. It addresses the common complaint that the high fashion world is inaccessible. Even in a small way, it can be powerful for people who don’t feel represented by supermodels (so, almost everyone) to be able to participate in fashion at that level.

If you really, really like the clothes on Covet, you can even buy them right from the app. Between that option and the many other buyable features in the game, it’s no wonder it has remained such a success. That said, Covet is a worthy addiction, especially if you disconnect your credit card from your iTunes account.

-Naakai Addy