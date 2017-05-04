The lazy days of summer are just around the bend and, if you’re like us, you couldn’t be more excited. There’s just something about the warmer weather, the endless sprinkle-dipped ice cream cones and sinking your toes into the sand that speaks to the very core of the regular busy bees of the world. While a beach vacation and state of mind may not fill all your days in the warmer months ahead, you can still incorporate laid back, beach babe vibes into your daily routine with the help of a few quality hair products. Ahead we share some of the newest launches of two of our favorite hair care brands: IGK and R+Co. Get ready for the perfect beachy waves and lived-in hair no matter where you are this summer!

Ever wonder how to achieve the perfect summer glow for your strands? IGK figured it out. With their new lightweight Speechless Hair and Body Dry Oil Finishing Spray, you’re able to achieve a remarkable glow from your roots all the way down to your ends—and even on your body, too! Formulated with Marula Oil and Shea Butter, this miracle in a can sprays on for unprecedented shine that enhances color and creates touchable softness like never before. Simply spray it onto damp or dry hair or your body for your ultimate all-over glow.

Take a look around and you’ll notice a sea of ombré tresses taking the world by storm. Before sinking into some serious hair envy or shedding major money to achieve the look of the moment, reach for a can of IGK’s Amaro Ombré Spray to rock the look in a cinch. The transfer-resistant formula saturates hair in temporary color to create the perfect sun-kissed highlights just in time for summer 2017.

You’ve never seen a wave spray like this. While most wave sprays come in spritz bottles, the new R+Co SAIL Soft Wave Spray is packaged in an aerosol can to deliver a lightweight misting of what can only be described as beachy hair magic. With a single press of the can, your hair will be doused in a power-packed formula abundant in Amla, a rich source of vitamin C that is highly conditioning; Sea Kelp, known for being high in vitamins and minerals to deliver serious shine, volume and softness; as well as Rose Hip, one of beauty lovers’ favorite must-have oils known for it’s highly conditioning properties. Spray it onto damp or dry hair and watch as your hair becomes instantly more textured with added volume and grit that looks fresh off the beach.

What better way to accompany your award-winning bikini bod than with R+Co’s Trophy Shine + Texture Spray? Perfect for achieving the season’s beloved lived-in look, this product is equal parts dry shampoo and shine spray. Created with Fuller’s Earth, a naturally occurring clay that removes excess oil and impurities from hair; Sea Kale, known for infusing hair with intense moisture and shine; and Sweet Almond, a natural oil that adds shine and moisture without weighing hair down, this spray will quickly become your hair’s BFF this summer. All you have to do is spray it onto damp or day-old hair for an instant added boost that leaves hair looking natural and radiant.

Now that your hair is covered, may this be your best summer yet!

-Rebecca Norris