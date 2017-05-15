Too Faced has done it again with their newest Melted lipstick launch—only this time it’s latex. The never-before-seen lacquer-like shine is sure to be dubbed the summer’s must-have lipstick. After all, who doesn’t want to re-embrace the jelly lip look of the 90’s without the awful sticky mess that banished it in the first place? Luckily for us, we have Too Faced to thank for updating one of our favorite lip looks for a modern take on a youthful classic.

As the newest addition of the Melted family, Melted Latex features high-impact, super-rich, buildable coverage that you can wear on its own or mix with other colors in the line to create a hue designed specifically for you. Available in 16 gorgeous hues, this high-shine, liquid lipstick comes in the same style tube as all the other Melted lipsticks, along with the same precision doe-foot applicator—meaning June can’t come soon enough. And at only $21 a pop, we have a feeling you might want to stock up!

Pop The Bubbly

Cheers to this ballet slipper-pink lippy!

Hopeless Romantic

Pamper yourself with this muted rose lipstick.

Peekaboo Nude with just a hint of pink, this highly pigmented lip color is just dying to be seen.

Safe Word You can never go wrong with a classic bubble gum pink!

Love You Long Time Pump up the pink pigment with this vibrant hue perfect for summer 2017.

But First, Lipstick Not quite red and not quite pink, this magenta shade is perfect for everything from desk to drinks.

Hot Mess Swipe this gorgeous hue across your lips and you’ll be looking far from the name on the label.

Love You, Mean It Know what else we love? Peach tones—us, Too Faced and every other beauty junkie in the world. Deff not complaining!

Rated R Perk up your pucker with this soft, yet sultry coral shade.

I’m Bossy Let your lips look as confident as you do in this burnt orange berry hue.

Bite Me There’s nothing like an oxblood lip to tie a look together with a little dramatic flair.

Strange Love Ready to try something new? This chocolate colored lippy has hints of burgundy for a pout like no other.

Can’t Touch This Who are we kidding? With lips that color, everyone will want to.

Bye Felicia More like, “hi, where’s your lipstick from?!”

Twilight Zone Get pretty in pastel with this light lavender lippy.

Unicorn Tears Ah, they’ve done it again. A magical lip color that will leave the beauty world smitten all festival season long.

-Rebecca Norris