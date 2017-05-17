Inspired by Wall Street yet chic enough for Park Avenue, business-inspired stripes are set to be huge in the upcoming months. An extension of the ever popular menswear trend, the 2017 version takes things a step further with vibrant colors, sexy tailoring, and edgy embellishments. Seen on the runways of Tanya Taylor, DKNY, Pyer Moss, and Rag and Bone, the classic stripes are better than ever. Tanya Taylor’s spring collection was inspired by popular island vacation destinations (think Capri, Cuba, and Barbados), so the stripes of the season were cheery and bright and appeared on embroidered silks, linens, and cotton voiles. Since pinstripes are a DKNY signature, it was practically guaranteed the line would be an advocate of this trend. The collection was filled with pieces featuring the classic pinstripe with a twist, thanks to sheer materials, cinched waists, and other chic embellishments. At Pyer Moss, the runway was rampant with pieces featuring motifs often associated with wealth, such as double-breasted suit jackets, cufflinks, and pinstripes, of course. Despite being reminiscent of Wall Street, the pieces were reworked, resulting in looks that were sporty, rather than stuffy. The stripes of the season filled the runway at Rag and Bone as well. The corporate-inspired stripes were seen on everything from androgynous pieces, like suits and tailored jackets, to tunic-length shirt dresses.

Ready to take on this trend? The key is to stick with pieces that are bit more casual and laidback, otherwise you’ll look too stuffy. Coloring is extremely important; look for stripes that come in spring-inspired hues, like light blue and white.

– Daniella DiRienzo