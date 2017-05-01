Imagine yourself sitting in a corner booth in an intimate club, sipping on a Manhattan, and revelling in the cool melodies of a piano and bass. Though jazz was once a (nearly) forgotten art, it is fully back in style, as evidenced by the popularity of artists like Esperanza Spalding. New York is by far one of the best places in the world to see this art form at its best. Here are four of the most exciting jazz clubs in the city to help you reinvigorate your nightlife.

1. Fat Cat | West Village

If jazz clubs strike you as stuffy, Fat Cat should be your entree into this genre. A giant, bare-bones space with pool and other table games, Fat Cat is one of the least pretentious, most youthful places to hear up-and-coming jazz talent. It’s a fun date spot, a great place to bring a group of friends, and the jazz acts that play there are truly talented.

fatcatmusic.org

2. Barbes | Park Slope

Though Park Slope is generally low on riveting cultural activities, there is at least one spot where you can experience authentic jazz and other great live music almost every day of the week. Barbes is an intimate bar with a small back room for some of the most creative musical acts in the city and worldwide. Grab a wine and open your musical horizons – just make sure to come early on weekends, as this is an extremely popular spot.

barbesbrooklyn.com

3. Village Vanguard

Over 80 years old, the Vanguard is one of New York’s most historic jazz clubs; you will be hard-pressed to find better quality acts than you’d find here. It’s a beloved spot for locals and tourists alike and truly captures the intimacy and sensuality of live jazz music. Sip a fancy cocktail and unwind as you enjoy such close proximity to exceptional talent. If you come on the right night, you may even have the good fortune of spotting a jazz legend or two.

villagevanguard.com

4. Blue Note

Speaking of historic jazz clubs, Blue Note is not one to be missed. It has hosted some of the world’s greatest musicians and delighted visitors for over three decades; now, it even has locations in various countries around the world. If you’re intimidated by the jazz scene at night, opt for the club’s Sunday Jazz Brunches. For $35, you can catch one of two jazz shows while you enjoy classic American fare.

bluenote.net

-Naakai Addy