Thanks to this season’s glitter boot trend, you’ll have no problem sparkling and shining this winter! That’s right; boots doused in glitter – from booties to knee highs – are slated to be huge in the upcoming months. The must-have shoes of the season made waves on some of the biggest runways, including Marco de Vincenzo, Chanel, and YSL. At Marco de Vincenzo, glitter was used to give both booties and under-the-knee boots a stylish update. The eye-catching footwear was paired with everything from pencil skirts to trousers. Chanel designer Lagerfeld is known for looking forward – a concept that was clear in his newest collection, which included a ton of space-inspired pieces, such as glittery lunar boot with co-respondent black tips. The sleek footwear was paired with virtually everything, proving just how versatile this seasons’ hottest shoe trend really is. This season, Vaccarello, the creative mind behind YSL, aimed to mix-up uber-luxe versions of staples by roughing them up a bit, making glitter boots the perfect addition. The glitter-fied boots went perfectly with the leather draped dresses, mink embellished denim jackets, and the plethora of other extravagant pieces that filled the collection.

Ready to shine? The must-have boot goes great with just about anything! Not so sure you can pull of boots that are doused entirely in glitter? No problem; simply look for boots with glitter embellishments. Want to go all in? Just remember to keep accessories to a minimum when donning boots that are fully covered in glitter.

-Daniella DiRienzo