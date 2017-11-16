Red has been making huge waves in women’s wear as of late, and it looks like the trend has spilled over to menswear. The bold hue dominated the fall runways, making an appearance in practically every show, including major powerhouses, such as Dior, Balenciaga, and Dries Van Noten. At Dior, the bold hue was used to create some drama in striking monochromatic ensembles. Balenciaga took a step back from head-to-toe red, and instead, used the electrifying hue to give knitwear a burst of color. Aiming to produce “plain-speaking, good-looking archetypal clothes for normal guys,” Dries Van Noten fittingly presented a collection full of normcore pieces. However, don’t let the name fool you; the pieces were anything but normal. Staples, such as sweats, trousers, and trench coats, were adorned in pops of red, resulting in an eye-catching collection.

Aside from being the unofficial color of the season, red is a great winter hue, so it’s the perfect time to jump on the red bandwagon. Even better, it’s easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe; simply select one bold, red statement piece, such as a coat or trousers and you’re good to go.

– Daniella DiRienzo