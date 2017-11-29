If you value a clean, clear complexion, but can’t wrestle away from the comfort of your bed when your alarm goes off bright and early in the morning, it may be time to rethink your skin care routine. After all, just because you value those few extra minutes of sleep doesn’t mean you should have to sacrifice the quality of your skin. Luckily for us, the skincare industry feels the same way and finally delivered the ultimate cleanser for on-the-go boss babes who like to sleep in: micellar water. What began as a French favorite in skin care quickly transversed to the United States (and all across the world for that matter) to change the way women (and men) approach their skin.

So, what exactly is micellar water anyways? We’re glad you asked! Micellar water is comprised of tiny micelles (tiny oil molecules) suspended in soft water (treated water, that typically won’t contain calcium, magnesium and other metal cations that can be harsh on the skin’s surface). It’s this mixture of cleansing oil molecules and gentle soft water that works like a magnet to lift makeup and impurities away from the skin’s surface. The best part? It doesn’t require a sink to get the job done. And without the need of a traditional lather and rinse, you can officially stop feeling bad about pressing snooze.

Interested in giving this time-saving, complexion-perfecting cleanser a try? Shop our top picks below.

Girl Undiscovered Under the Waterfall Crystal Cleansing Water | If you love stores like Anthropologie and Free People and you can’t get enough of the crystal craze that’s currently taking the world by storm, you’re going to love this gold-topped, glass bottle of micellar water. The euphoric combination of two powerful crystals, rose quartz and citrine, create positive energy in every bottle of this ultra-gentle micellar water, meaning your skin will not only look good, but it will feel good, too. What sets this 3-in-1 super-performer apart, besides the crystals, is the water used. Sourced at depths of 160 metres, untouched by the outside world, this pH perfect water is infused with Thanaka 8 Extract, wild island kanuka honey and Balinese virgin coconut oil to remove makeup, dirt and impurities from the surface of the skin.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water | Looking for a fast find? This all-in-1 mattifying cleanser can be found at your local drugstore and it will happily stand up to some of the more expensive micellar waters. Created to effectively cleanse, remove makeup, and help purify pores, you’ll fall in love with the way this gentle cleanser works to start your skin off on the right foot each and every morning.

DIOR Hydra Life Micellar Water No Rinse Cleanser | As one of our all-time favorite skincare brands, it’s no wonder that Dior would be home to one of our most sworn-by micellar waters, too. Their pretty pink bottle of soothing echinacea flower extract-infused micellar water will look gorgeous on your vanity, and even prettier on your face. One swipe and your skin will look dewy and fresh.

Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Micellar Cleansing Water | When you search the shelves of your local drugstore, Sephora or Ulta, the chances of seeing a micellar water any color other than clear is slim. So slim, in fact, that one of the only ones we keep our eyes on is this super affordable black charcoal micellar water. While the dark color may look daunting, wiping it across your face won’t change the color of your complexion or leave any residue behind. What it will do is leave your skin refreshed, hydrated and glowing. To get the best results, just be sure to shake it up to activate the charcoal before wiping it across your face.

SON & PARK Beauty Water | As much as we love micellar water, we love the sound of Beauty Water even more. While it’s just a pretty name for the same untraditional cleanser, this minimalistic bottle is a perfect match for all skin types and #Shelfies.

-Rebecca Norris