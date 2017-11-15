If there were an official color of fall 2017, it’d definitely be red. The bold hue dominated the runways of the biggest designers, including Tod’s, Givenchy, and Fendi. At Tod’s, the color of the season was used in sleek pantsuits, creating chic monochromatic looks perfect for day or night. Perhaps the biggest use of the hue was seen at Givenchy. The fall collection, an interim collection of longtime designer Riccardo Tisci’s best designs, came entirely in red and included everything from stylish trenches to evening wear. Tried and true, Fendi presented a fall collection made up of timeless classics, including herringbone prints and mink embellishments. However, there was a touch of fierceness and it came in the form of red. Chic trench coats and sheer pieces were amplified by the bold hue. The standout piece, though, was without a doubt the red over-the-knee boots, which were paired with everything from tunics to full length coats.

Ready to try out this trend? Red is a perfect winter color, so with the cooler temperatures quickly approaching, it’s a great time to give this trend a try. If you’re not feeling all in, stick to one statement-making red piece, such as boots or a purse. Feeling bold? Go for a fierce monochromatic look. If you’re not comfortable with putting together a full-on red outfit on your own, go with a jumpsuit or dress.

– Daniella DiRienzo