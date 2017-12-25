Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, we’re in full countdown to Christmas (and every other holiday!) mode. There’s just something about the holidays that has us feeling extra merry and bright. To share that holiday cheer with you, and to help you navigate shopping for the holidays a bit better, we rolled up our sleeves and scoured the world of beauty to bring you 25 of the very best gift sets this season. So, put down that gift card and back away from those generic bath bombs, ahead you’ll find over two dozen gifts at a variety of different price points that all the beauty lovers on your list will genuinely be excited to unwrap.

Under $50

Lush The Night Before Christmas Gift Set, $17.95 | Give your bestie the gift of relaxation this holiday season. With this cute combo from Lush, whoever’s on the receiving end of this adorably wrapped gift will be able to relax and rejuvenate with bestselling Twilight Shower Gel and Sleepy Body Lotion. Simply slather on and sleep tight!

OUAI On My Ouai Kit, $25 | If the queens of strong, shiny strands swear by it, then your BFF probably will too. And what better way to pamper your pal than with a Kardashian-approved kit of five bestselling volumizing, smoothing and protecting products? If the products alone aren’t enough to make you click ‘buy’, the adorable carrying case definitely will be.

Benefit Erase Case Concealer Kit, $26 | If you’ve ever had the pleasure of using Benefit’s Boi-ing Concealer, then you’re well aware just how magical it is at perfecting a complexion. Nowadays, Boi-ing ranges beyond the OG concealer and encompasses four correcting makeup products that anyone in your life would be happy to unwrap this holiday season.

I DEW CARE Disco Daze Mask Set, $29 | Everyone loves a facial, but not everyone loves the price of heading to the spa on a weekly basis. So why not give the same luxury experience without the budget-draining price tag? This brightening, diamond-infused, peel-off face mask comes with an adorable cat headband to keep hair pulled-back while revealing a silky smooth, glowing complexion.

IGK Friends with Benefits Texture & Shine Kit, $34 | Once upon a time looking like you woke up and rolled out of bed was a bad thing. Nowadays it’s a fashion statement. This season, give the beauty babes in your life the power of easily-achieved texture and shine with this trio of bestselling formulas for all hair types.

Stila Eye for Elegance Liquid Shadow Set, $45 | Does your friend constantly fall down the Instagram rabbit hole of beauty bloggers? We don’t blame her. It’s pretty easy to get mesmerized by the flawless blending of the pros. Unfortunately not everyone is as skilled as the babes topping the followers charts on our favorite social media platforms. Luckily, there’s creamy liquid eye shadows for that. With this set of six liquid eye shadows, you’ll be giving the gift of ultra-trendy gilded lids that are as easy as a simple swipe of a wand.

Amika Fame Gift Set, $48 | Let’s be real, after all of the holiday festivities, who has the energy to wake up early for a crack-of-dawn shower? With this gift set of dry shampoo, dry conditioner and texture spray, you’ll be able to give your friend the peace of mind to press snooze one more time.

R+Co Most Wanted Gift Set, $49 | From DIY blowout to next-day volume maintenance, this set of moisture + shine cream and dry shampoo will ensure that your beauty babe can achieve ultimate #hairgoals no matter her time constraints.

Under $100

Youth to the People Fresh Pressed Skin Kit, $54 | Does your bestie have a green thumb? Or perhaps they’re forever carrying around their latest juice cleanse? Well, while we don’t recommend drinking these skin care products, we insist on introducing them to your nature-loving gal pals. Packed with antioxidant-rich superfoods, these mighty skin care essentials will provide the gift of a gentle CTM routine.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beauty Escape, $59 | While holiday escapes sound absolutely magical, not everyone has the work schedule, budget or desire to accommodate. But with this gift set from Sol de Janeiro, none of that matters. As soon as your bestie pops the lid off these deliciously scented skin care products, they’re senses will be on vacation all thanks to you.

Smith & Cult The Tainted Lip Stain Trio, $60 | Sure, they’re called lip stains, but unlike other stains, these beauties from Smith & Cult glide on with a super creamy texture to provide long-lasting color that won’t dry out lips.

NYX Liquid Suede Cream Vault, $65 | Speaking of lipstick, if your mom, sister or friend has a love for painting a pretty pout, this vault of 30 liquid lipsticks will be the be-all-end-all of beauty lover-approved holiday gifts.

Beautyblender Blender for All Seasons Set, $65 | Ask any beauty guru what beauty sponge they use, and there’s not a chance you’ll hear anything other than Beautyblender. These egg shaped sponges double in size when activated with water, providing the perfect airy texture to create a smooth, flawless complexion. And with four Beautyblenders to choose from, they’ll be set for most of the year!

Juice Beauty Best of Green Apple Brightening Skincare, $75 | Winter has a way of drying out skin. And dry skin leads to dull skin. To perk up your bestie’s present-opening experience, not to mention her complexion, give the gift of this brightening, age-defying skin care regimen. Created to visibly correct uneven skin while creating a radiant, lit-from-within appearance, it’s sure to win her over.

Frank Body Top to Toe Kit, $89.95 | It’s Christmas morning and the coffee is brewing. If you know your loved one adores coffee that much, why not give the gift of a java-filled skin care routine? With this kit of Frank Body bestsellers, she’ll be able to revitalize her entire body with the power of her favorite morning beverage, as well as other complexion-boosting ingredients.

Drunk Elephant A Skin Story Volume 1: Hot Date, $98 | This nighttime skin care kit is intoxicatingly good. Designed to address a dull, uneven texture, dryness and premature signs of aging, this combination of four bestselling products will totally revamp the way your loved one approaches their skin care routine.

Nicole G. Special 3 Artis Oval Brush Set, $99 | Take one scroll through Instagram and oval-shaped makeup brushes are sure to catch your eye. And, we’d like to bet, they’ll catch your bestie’s gaze, too. Instead of buying some knockoff oval set, go straight to the source and buy this set of sworn-by Artis brushes to help your beauty babe create a MUA-worthy masterpiece.

Space NK Holiday Heroes, $99 | Not sure where to begin with the whole beauty buying process? We get it. Our friends love a variety of products too. If you’re not sure whether to take the skin care, hair care or makeup route, add this killer steal to your cart. What looks like a simple silver makeup bag is actually chock full of beauty favorites, including everything from Eve Lom’s Cleanser and Sunday Riley’s Lactic Acid Treatment to Lipstick Queen’s Lip Transformer and Oribe’s legendary Dry Texturizing Spray.

$100 +

Oribe Gold Lust Collection, $110 | Speaking of Oribe, here’s a hair care set that’s sure to set the bar this holiday season. Full of three healthy, head-turning hair staples, your loved one will want to flip her hair back and forth all season long.

Eve Lom Restorative Moisture Ritual, $125 | Give the gift of glassy skin this holiday season with this set of four fan favorites from Eve Lom. Designed to gently cleanse, exfoliate, comfort and hydrate skin, your loved one’s complexion will take on a whole new look.

Dior Bijou Edition Rouge Dior Lipstick Refill Set, $160 | You know that quote that’s been circulating social media that mentions a loved one deserving an island but only having a few pennies in your pocket when trying to find an appropriate gift? Just think of this as your very own little island to gift. What’s really a kit of lipstick looks like a high end Dior clutch. So, not only will you be giving the gift of a pretty pout, but a chic handbag, too.

Urban Decay Naked Vault Vol IV, $195 | Everyone and their mother knows about the necessity of a Naked palette (or four) in every beauty babes arsenal. If your friend doesn’t yet know the magic of Naked, splurge and give them this jaw-dropping set of not only the eyeshadow palettes, but matching lip shades, too.

GLOPRO Microstimulation Facial Tool + Bonus Body Microtip, $199 | What if we told you that you could help your loved one combat one of their biggest skin care concerns? You’d want to, right? Well, this microstimulation tool will do just that. Designed to pass over the skin to trigger cells to restore volume from the inside out, this little wand can help turn back the clock on even the most prevalent signs of aging.

Too Faced Chocolate Vault, $225 | Tickled by Too Faced? I mean, how could you not be? From their long-lasting lipstick to their blendable eye shadows, they continue to enchant us every step of the way. If you want to really wow this holiday season, this is the makeup set to get the job done. Featuring four eyeshadow palettes, three liquid lipsticks and three matte bronzers, this set is sure to earn vanity space real quick.

Drybar Buttercup big Bundle Collection, $299 | Bring the big, voluminous hair home with this set from everyone’s favorite blowout bar. The collection includes the signature buttercup yellow blow dryer, a styling iron, a round brush, hair clips, detangler, shine cream and the best texture spray you (or your friend) has ever used. Needless to say, it’s sure to please.

Any of these gifts will make your friends and family feel extra lucky to have you in their lives. Which will you choose?

Happy Holidays, babes!

-Rebecca Norris