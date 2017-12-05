Mexico City has plenty of international restaurants, including American fast food chains, but if you don’t give actual Mexican food a try, you’ll kick yourself later. D.F. is one of those incredible cities where food can legitimately be your primary (or only) focus as a tourist, and you will never run out of delicious things to eat. As you snack your way through the city, here are 5 types of food and beverage you definitely don’t want to miss.

Chilaquiles | Composed of fried corn tortilla wedges simmered with beans and salsa, and topped with fresh cheese, avocado, and a fried egg, this dish is happiness and a hangover cure in a bowl. For maximum joy, try the delicacy at Lalo!, a trendy Condesa restaurant helmed by chef Eduardo Garcia. Not only can you order a heaping portion of chilaquiles, but you can also ask for the contents inside bread as a deadly delicious sandwich. Just know that you’ll have to be rolled home.

Nopales | Yes, this is a cactus. And yes, it is edible. Nopales are very common in Mexico, often served with eggs, meat, or as a main ingredient in their own right (in tacos, for example). You’ll find them in any grocery store if you want to take a crack at pan-frying them yourself. Otherwise, try them out in your nearest taqueria. Topped with a little bit of salsa verde and cooked to perfection, getting a healthy dose of nopales on your trip will satisfy both your vegetable quota and your appetite.

Michelin-starred Meals | When you consider Mexico’s very long history of complex, diverse, extraordinary cuisine, it’s unfortunate that in the U.S. it is thought of as cheap food, rather than food you really sit down and experience. Fortunately, there are many restaurants in D.F. getting recognition for showcasing the city’s culinary innovation. If it’s high-end dining you’re looking for, try Pujol in the Polanco neighborhood. Recently revamped, this world-renowned restaurant now boasts a beautifully open space and an even more exciting celebration of Mexican cuisine.

Mezcal | Mezcal is a must-try while you’re in D.F. It can be made from many different types of agave plants, unlike tequila, which can only be made from one and is also produced in different regions. While there are definite similarities, forget what you know about taking shots of cheap tequila and get ready to sip and savor the taste of mezcal. Look for mezcalerias like Bosforo in the city, where you can sample a variety and, with enough tenacity, stumble upon your favorite.

Churros | What could possibly be better than fried dough covered in sugar and filled with sinful sweets like chocolate, caramel, and cream? Not a whole lot; that’s for sure. Though you’re probably familiar with churros–they’re even available at IKEA–it is critical that you try them in Mexico. There are so many places in Mexico City that know how to bring out the best in this already incredible dessert concept; you should try as many as possible. If you don’t know where to start, you are sure to stumble upon some delicious churros if you take a walk through the beautiful and historic neighborhood of Coyoacan.

-Naakai Addy