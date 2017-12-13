The holidays are just around the corner which means while you may have the majority of your shopping done, there’s always a little extra time to perfect the art of stocking stuffing. Instead of gifting a sugar high in the form of pounds of various holiday chocolates and treats, why not give your loved ones something that will last longer…and not on their hips?

As much as we love bundles of gold chocolate coins, this year we’re working on our resolutions early and think that one of the best ways to celebrate the season is with a thoughtful electronic device to serve as the ultimate surprise at the bottom of an otherwise edible stocking. Dig the idea? We thought you might. That’s why we’ve rounded up eight of our favorite compact electronics to spruce up your stocking stuffing game. Whether it’s for your mom, sister, brother, dad or friend, these items are sure to be a hit.

Series 3 Apple Watch | Every year we patiently await the latest Apple launches. This year we were introduced to this extra-speedy, ultra-fashionable, water-resistant timepiece and we’d be lying if we denied being totally in love. Available in a handful of colors, there’s a watch for everyone.

iHome Dual Charging Dock | Once upon a time alarms weren’t on your phone. And, if you’re like me, you’ll realize that when your phone acts up and your alarm never goes off. To save your loved ones from oversleeping, stuff this compact cube alarm clock into the bottom of their stocking. Not only will they be able to set custom alarms, but they can charge their phone and listen to music, too.

LuMee Duo Marble Phone Case | Give the gift of a perfect selfie this holiday season. As vain as it may seem, there’s no denying that everyone and their mother wishes they could take better pictures. And with this studio-quality, warm, natural light, they’ll be able to!

iHome Zenergy Candle | Everyone loves a solid spa day, but not everyone can get behind the usually exorbitant prices. That’s where this soothing Zenergy candle comes in. Equipped with calming sounds, meditation, a breathing coach and light therapy programs, this little machine will transform any space into a spa-like sanctuary for self-care. Talk about a dreamy stocking stuffer!

Mophie Juice Pack Air | Constantly worrying about your loved one’s low battery? Some people just aren’t so great at preserving their power (um, guilty!), but that doesn’t mean they should have to go phoneless. After all, what happens if an emergency pops up or, you know, a prime picture-taking opportunity? With this lightweight mophie, you’ll be giving the gift of more than 100% more battery, meaning they’ll be a lot less likely to hit 0%. A solution that’s beneficial for everyone!

Misfit Vapor Smartwatch | Does your loved one want to get a better handle on their health? This ultra-sleek smartwatch is compatible with iPhone and Android phones and offers a standalone music player, a built-in heart rate monitor, a swim-proof and water resistant design, as well as GPS. Um, who wouldn’t love this?

iHome IB29 Rose Gold Headphones | Music and phone calls are just a click away with these wireless rose gold headphones. So, whether your friend loves to work out, enjoys walking in tune or simply needs a hands-free option for mid-day phone conferences, these headphones will do the trick.

Roku Streaming Stick | Give the gift of streaming this holiday season. Gone are the days of everyone having cable, but with this handy little stick, all the most popular TV shows and movies will be just a click away.

So, which stocking stuffers will you stock up on?

Happy holidays!

-Rebecca Norris