It’s the most wonderful time of year which means, if you’re like me, travel will be on the agenda. While seeing family and friends makes the trip 110% worthwhile, packing for said trip can be a tad stressful – especially if you’re a bit of a beauty fanatic. Well, stress no more. We’re firm believers that the holidays should be nothing but cheerful, so we’ve scoured the web to round out 15 of our favorite beauty products that just so happen to come in convenient travel sizes. Ready to never look at packing the same way again? Just think of it as our little gift to you.

Amika Wanderlust Travel Set | With this adorably packaged kit of shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and hairspray, every day will be a good hair day no matter where you are.

Sol de Janeiro Travel Size Brazilian Bum Bum Cream | Just because you’re away from your vanity doesn’t mean you should skip out on all-over moisture. With this travel-friendly jar of your favorite cream, you’ll be able to hydrate from head to toe even on the go.

Riddle Oil in Muse | Stop stressing about whether or not your perfume will abide by the 3-1-1 rule and pack this deliciously scented mini fragrance oil instead. With notes of bergamot, peony, honeysuckle and sandalwood (not to mention a few others), you’ll likely want to purchase a full-size bottle once you’re back home.

Drunk Elephant Hit It Off | A holiday away is no excuse to skip out on your skin care routine. To ensure that your complexion stays healthy and hydrated, be sure to pack this power-packed cleanser and moisturizer duo.

OUAI On My OUAI Kit | Wish you had more time to spend with your friends and family? Embrace your next day hair with this on-the-go texture kit and you will.

Memebox I DEW CARE Mini Magic Clay Mask | Traveling can be stressful for your complexion. Tend to your specific skin care concerns with this set of itty-bitty clay masks. Whether you’re looking to cleanse your pores, soothe irritated skin, tighten pores, energize dull skin or purify your complexion altogether, you’ll be good to go.

Lipstick Queen Mini Transformative Trio | While lipstick is pretty compact on its own, when you have trouble choosing between colors, the smaller the tube, the better. That’s where these mini beauties from Lipstick Queen come in. All three lippies transform based on your pH, meaning no two people will get the exact same color when applied. And, as a special bonus, they’re all super hydrating so they can double as a hydrating balm!

Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Travel Size Face Oil | Remember how we said travel can be pretty stressful for your skin? Well, if you experience a breakout, you’re going to want to be prepared. Better yet, you’re going to want to prevent it in the first place. To make sure your skin is in tip-top shape, pack this travel-size clarifying oil wherever you go.

Oribe Travel Size Dry Texturizing Spray | That’s right, the cult favorite texture spray that’s praised by beauty editors and everyday beauty babes alike is now available in travel size. Palms up to the hair gods.

Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set | Flying home for the holidays? Give your skin a boost before, during and after your flight with this travel-friendly facial spray. And, if your flight throws your skin out of whack (it can totally happen due to the ultra-drying conditions of the airplane cabin), dab on some drying lotion and stop paying your pimple any mind.

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Volumizing-on-the-Go Travel Kit | When you’re working with thin hair, you might be stressed about spending a few days away from all your volume-boosting products and tools. Don’t sweat it! With this on-the-go kit of shampoo, conditioner and volumizing spray, you can shoo that stress away and replace it with bouncy, beautiful hair.

Pinch Provisions Skinny Minimergency Kit for Her | Nobody has room to pack all the essentials you could possibly need on a trip. That’s why Pinch Provisions launched their minimergency kits to help women survive a weekend away from home. With Advil, a mirror, bobby pins, deodorant, hairspray and more, you’ll be prepared for whatever pops up along the way.

Impressions Vanity Slay Case Travel Case in Rose Gold Bling | Tired of throwing all your makeup, hair care and skincare products into one big bag? Keep everything organized with this super trendy rose gold case. What’s more, you’ll have your very own little vanity wherever you go.

Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer | No room for a full-size dryer in your bag? Hey, even if you do have the space, wouldn’t you rather use it for an extra pair of shoes? Yup, we thought so. But that doesn’t mean you should have to sacrifice your hair. Luckily, Drybar gets that and launched their bestselling dryer in a conveniently foldable travel size. Yes, please.

Eva NYC Mini Healthy Heat Ceramic Styling Iron | Sleek strands are always in style. Make sure you rock them this holiday season by packing this adorable far-infrared heat tool. And, when you’re not traveling? Feel free to use the holographic pouch as a cute clutch for a night out on the town.

Happy holidays (and happy packing!), beauty babes!

-Rebecca Norris