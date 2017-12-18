This season, one of the biggest menswear trends is as functional as it is stylish. That’s right; technical outerwear is set to be huge this winter, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as the trend was started last season by Prada. The practical garb was spotted on the runways of the hottest high-end designers, including Lanvin, Balenciaga, and Cottweiler. At Lanvin, “ergonomic” was the name of the game, and that’s according to the line’s designer Lucas Ossendrijver. Parkas stole the show. Far from your standard parkas, these featured dark curling inserts, which completely changed the silhouette of the oftentimes-boring-garment. The trend continued at Balenciaga, where puffer jackets, hoodies, and coats dominated the runways…but could’ve just as easily dominated the slopes. Over at Cottweiler, the trend came in the form of vibrantly colored track suits and windbreakers – a nod to the cold weather and the 90s.

Being so practical, this trend is an easy one to incorporate into your daily wardrobe. Simply purchase one really good statement piece. To really take advantage of the trend, go for a bold hue or striking pattern.

– Daniella DiRienzo