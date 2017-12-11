Staple pieces like fur never really go out of style; however, each season we’re introduced to a new, updated version of the luxe classic. For example, last season statement furs were all the rage, while this season, it’s all about no frills – just the basics. This winter, a ton of fashion powerhouses, including Vetements, JW Anderson, and Marc Jacobs, returned to the basics, resulting in some of the chicest fur pieces of all time. At Vetements, the runway was full of models of all ages, and in an extremely fitting manner, a classic fur jacket was modeled by a silver-haired vixen. The oversized outerwear was actually created by fusing two vintage furs together, resulting in the ultimate cold weather piece. Coined “uber-feminine” by the line’s designer, fur fit in perfectly with JW Anderson’s recent collection, which featured a variety of materials and silhouettes. Though full of sleek designs, fur coats in a variety of lengths were the stars of the show. Never one to disappoint or miss a chance to make a statement, Marc Jacobs’ recent collection was full of glamorous fur pieces. From jackets made entirely of fur to those simply embellished with it, the line was oozing with luxury.

The great thing about this trend is it’s all about understated fur pieces, so there’s no huge risk involved. You can never go wrong with a classic fur; however, simple fur embellishments are also a great choice if you’re worried about going overboard. And remember, there are plenty of high-end designers that focus on faux furs, so animal lovers don’t have to sacrifice their beliefs or style.

– Daniella DiRienzo