Every so often, function and fashion perfectly combine. And that’s exactly the case with one of the winter’s biggest menswear trends – padded jackets. Just as the name implies, this cozy addition to outerwear means the days of forgoing fashion for comfort are long gone. Not your typical outerwear, this season brings exaggerated volume and a new take on proportion and oversized shapes. The hybrid jacket-of-the-season was seen on the runways of some of the most notable designers, including Facetasm, Rick Owens, and Balenciaga. At Facetasm, padded jackets coincided with the rest of the outerwear in the collection, which was collectively large and heavy due to the sheer amount of fabric used. Aiming to produce a collection that was “voluptuous and flamboyant,” Rick Owens’ fall show was full of attention-grabbing pieces. However, the padded jackets, which were made of down-filled, silky synthetics, were the definite standouts. Padded jackets were the perfect fit in Balenciaga’s fall collection, which was designed for all “manners of men” – from CEOs to motorcyclists. Full length padded jackets were the first to make an appearance and were followed by puffy vests and waist-length coats.

If you were only going to try out one trend this season, it should be this one. First off, it both fashionable and functional – everyone needs a winter coat, right? Secondly, this is a great piece to splurge on since it can be worn repeatedly, as opposed to a shirt that you’ll only get to wear a couple times a month.

– Daniella DiRienzo