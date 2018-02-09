One scroll through Instagram’s trending beauty accounts and all the major women’s media outlets and it’s clear to see just how powerful a set of perfectly groomed brows can be. Where perfectly groomed brows once meant ultra-defined arches that nearly looked tattooed on, nowadays it’s all about the soft, natural color that’s landed itself on just about every model’s face. While model’s are known for their next level beauty and insane beauty routines, achieving the season’s favorite natural-looking arches is much easier than you might think.

Ready to tailor your brow routine for gorgeous, full-figured arches that look au naturale? Read on to find out which products you’ll need and how to use them for the double-tap worthy brows of your Instagram-inspired dreams.

The Best Products to Achieve Natural-Looking Arches

Benefit Cosmetics has been the brow authority for just about forever. So it’s no wonder that we made a beeline for their site when it came to creating a tutorial for truly enviable arches.

After watching a few of their tutorials and testing out each and every one of their brow products, we’re confident in telling you the ultimate brow product line-up.

Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil | The name should say it all. Designed for ease of use, this brow pencil features a custom, non-sharpen “goof proof” tip that glides on for soft, natural-looking color. Where the wider edge works wonders at filling in the wider, first half of the brow, the ultra-fine tip works wonders for the tails and any precision hair strokes. The best part? This formula will last for up to 12 hours!

Benefit Foolproof Brow Powder | Model off-duty brows are often characterized by a gentle fade that looks free of makeup. This two-toned powder, albeit makeup, will give you that natural look you’re searching for. Designed to instantly adhere to hair and skin, this compact brow product will create long-lasting coverage to keep your brows on fleek all day long. Benefit High Brow Glow Brow Highlighter | Last but not least, after filling in your brows, a great way to continue with the model-inspired natural brow look is to pair your arches with a touch of luminous highlighter. A swipe under your arches and tails will give your overall look an instantly eye-catching appeal.

How to Achieve Natural-Looking Arches

Now that you know which products to stock up on, it’s time to learn how to use them.

Whether you have pale arches, you’ve over-plucked them to try to accommodate past beauty trends, or they simply don’t grow in as thick as they used to, this quick, easy-to-follow tutorial will help you create the arches you’ve been swooning over.

Step 1: Brush your brows. Use the spoolie end of your Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil to brush all of your brow hair up and in the direction they naturally grow. This will make it easier to see what shape and fullness you’re really working with.

Step 2: Define your brows. You can go one of two ways with this, or you can use two products for one killer look. You can use the Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil to trace the outer edges of your arches before filling them in or the Fool Proof Brow Powder to create a gradual fade along your arches.

Our personal favorite? Filling in your arches with the Fool Proof Brow Powder followed by a little extra definition along the underside of your brows and the upper edge of your arches using the Goof Proof Pencil.

Whichever you choose, just remember to blend, blend, blend to hide the fact that you’re using makeup to create your natural look.

Step 3: Highlight your arches. Glide the Glow Brow Highlighter along the underside of your aches and tails to catch light in all the right places.

And there you have it: the ultimate guide to creating the brows you thought only models were born with – chances are they’re using makeup, too!

Happy shaping, filling and highlighting, babes!

-Rebecca Norris