In a post-show backstage interview with WWD, Christian Cowan confirmed what attendees already believed having just seen the big reveal of his AW18 collection: Escapism to the max.

The inspiration all came down to an Amy Winehouse quote, ‘When I sing a song, I want to forget my problems for three and a half minutes,” which then led to a dream realized in the form of a rainbow runway that was equal parts re-imagined streetwear and high couture. Full of checkers, feathers, lamé, sequins, and Chris Habana’s playful jewelry designed specifically to hold party favors, there’s no denying that Christian Cowan made a maximalist fashion statement that made it impossible to look away.

-Rebecca Norris